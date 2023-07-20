iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

