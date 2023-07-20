J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.52

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and traded as high as $46.83. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

J.W. Mays Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $94.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.W. Mays, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MAYS Free Report ) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.39% of J.W. Mays worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

