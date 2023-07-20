J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.52

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and traded as high as $46.83. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 18 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $94.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00.
J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.
J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
