Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 664,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after buying an additional 59,733 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 317,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 295,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.38. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

