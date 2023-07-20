James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 110,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,037.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.04 and a 200 day moving average of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

