Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Up 10.1% in June

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $65.04 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0652 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

