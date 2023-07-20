Janux Therapeutics’ (JANX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 175.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JANX opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

