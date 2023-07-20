Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.13% from the company’s previous close.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $530.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.47. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,167 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,585,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.