Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.13% from the company’s previous close.
Janux Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $530.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.47. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
