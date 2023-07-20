Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,129,700 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 1,487,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,255.2 days.

Japan Post Price Performance

Japan Post stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

