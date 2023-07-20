Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of JREIF opened at $3,881.42 on Thursday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,068.91.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

