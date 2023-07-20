Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of JREIF opened at $3,881.42 on Thursday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,068.91.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
