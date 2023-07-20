Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $131.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

