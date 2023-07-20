Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.53

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and traded as low as $17.80. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

