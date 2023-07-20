Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.53

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and traded as low as $17.80. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jeffersonville Bancorp
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.