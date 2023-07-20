JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LZ. TheStreet raised LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 0.90.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

