JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MGM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.1 %

MGM opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after buying an additional 60,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,609,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

