Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 132.7% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

