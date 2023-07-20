Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.