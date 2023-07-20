Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $412.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
