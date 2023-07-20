JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Axim Planning & Wealth’s 10th Largest Position

Axim Planning & Wealth grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $450.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $155.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

