JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $154.20 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $155.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.29. The company has a market cap of $450.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.