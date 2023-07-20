JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $816.24

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 816.24 ($10.67) and traded as high as GBX 854 ($11.17). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 854 ($11.17), with a volume of 82,330 shares.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 816.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 806.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 7.68. The company has a market capitalization of £632.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,465.52 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

