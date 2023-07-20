Juan P. Fernandez Sells 7,152 Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $144,112.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 615,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ForgeRock Stock Performance
Shares of FORG stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.55 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock
ForgeRock Company Profile
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
