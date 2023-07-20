Juan Pablo de la Vega Purchases 100,000 Shares of Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN – Get Free Report) insider Juan Pablo de la Vega purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$90,900.00 ($61,836.73).

Galan Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Galan Lithium Company Profile

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. It primarily explores for lithium and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hombre Muerto West project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 11,600 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas comprises fourteen exploration permits project covering an area of 24,072 hectares located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

