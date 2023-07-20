Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KPTI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 457,358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

