Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 6,366 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $355.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.11 and a 200-day moving average of $289.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.51.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

