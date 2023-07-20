Keith C. Kummerfeld Sells 6,968 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.57. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 789.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,517 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

