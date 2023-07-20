KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,987,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,915 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $37,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $134,162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,443 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,846,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,903,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

