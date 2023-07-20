KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KeyCorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

