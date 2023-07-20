Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Up 9.8% in June

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 12,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 742,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

