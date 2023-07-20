Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

