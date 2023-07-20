Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.9 %

KNX stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,425,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,796,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

