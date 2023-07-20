Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares changing hands.
Koovs Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The company has a market cap of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.
Koovs Company Profile
Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.
