Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Up 10.1% in June

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,750,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 23,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.74.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

