Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $201.19.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.