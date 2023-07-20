Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $201.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $201.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

