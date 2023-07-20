Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Position Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Down 1.7 %

LNTH opened at $89.21 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -287.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities increased their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,835. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.