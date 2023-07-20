Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 77.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,115,000 after purchasing an additional 693,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lear Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.73.

NYSE:LEA opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

