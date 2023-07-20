Legacy Bridge LLC Has $906,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.10.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

