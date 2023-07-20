Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average is $107.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

