Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128,697 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $33,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.2 %

Leidos stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

