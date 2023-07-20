Leisure Capital Management Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

