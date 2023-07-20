Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Lennox International by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $334.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.61. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.97 and a twelve month high of $342.86.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. William Blair raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.90.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

