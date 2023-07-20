Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,604,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 721.8% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 148,605 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $209.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.01 and a 1 year high of $209.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CL King started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,871.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

