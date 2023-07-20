LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 778,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 160,160 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $44,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $58.29 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

