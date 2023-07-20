Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.68.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

