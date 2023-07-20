Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 826 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $113.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $120.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $23,664,680. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.