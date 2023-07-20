Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,154,000 after acquiring an additional 800,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 194,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

