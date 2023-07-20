Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $514,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average is $120.87. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,919,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,643 shares of company stock worth $4,173,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

