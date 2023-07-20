Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 175.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,706 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,878,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 228,811 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

