Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. CL King initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.58.

Insider Activity

Teleflex Price Performance

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $251.30 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

