Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 68,477 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,477 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.6 %

SEE opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.