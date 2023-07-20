Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

